Karnataka stands second in GST collection in July

August 04, 2022 15:06 IST

States that have contributed the most are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka ranked second in the Goods and Service Tax collection in the month of July 2022. The State contributed ₹9,795 crore, a growth of 45% from the previous month.

The State’s GST collection in June 2022 stood at ₹6,737.

The GST collections in July, recorded at ₹ 1,48,995 crore, are the second-highest mop-up ever. The states that have contributed the most are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The top five states in absolute terms are Maharashtra which collected the highest GST at ₹22,129 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹9,795 crore, Gujarat at ₹9,183 crore, Tamil Nadu at ₹8,449 crore and Uttar Pradesh ₹7,074 crore, according to the latest official data. The collection figures do not include GST on the import of goods.