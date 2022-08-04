Karnataka

Karnataka stands second in GST collection in July

The State contributed ₹9,795 crore, a growth of 45% from the June 2022 collection of ₹6,737. | Photo Credit: istock.com
Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 04, 2022 15:06 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 15:06 IST

Karnataka ranked second in the Goods and Service Tax collection in the month of July 2022. The State contributed ₹9,795 crore, a growth of 45% from the previous month.

The State’s GST collection in June 2022 stood at ₹6,737.

The GST collections in July, recorded at ₹ 1,48,995 crore, are the second-highest mop-up ever. The states that have contributed the most are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

