Karnataka: Staff of 122 State-run dialysis centres call off strike

August 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The protesting staff of 122 State-run dialysis centres called off their strike on Thursday following an assurance by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao that their arrears and other incentives will be cleared within a month.

Demanding restoration of the salaries paid before the transfer of the dialysis scheme from BRS Health and Research Institute to Kolkata-based ESKAG Sanjeevini Pvt. Ltd. in January last year, nearly 600 employees, including dialysis technicians, nurses and ‘D’ group staff, manning the 122 dialysis units, had started an indefinite protest from Wednesday. The strike had disrupted dialysis services in the State-run centres depriving many patients of the life-saving procedure.

