Karnataka SSLC paper leak: 14 students questioned

The North Division police have detained as many as 14 SSLC students from two private schools in Bangarpet who allegedly played a role in the leakage of the maths preparatory paper.
A special police team tracked down the students, who had downloaded the question paper and circulated it on WhatsApp. The matter was brought to the notice of the Block Education Officer, Bangarpet, on February 20, who in turn filed a report with the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.
The board approached the police and filed a complaint, following which a special team was formed, said Shashi Kumar, DCP (North Division). The police on Tuesday questioned the students and their parents. “In consideration for their future and career prospects, we released them after issuing a stern warning, However, investigation is on to track down the person who uploaded the question paper first,” Mr. Kumar said.
