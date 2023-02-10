Karnataka spent about 75% of budget estimate by January 2023, says Governor

February 10, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka government has spent about 75% of the budget estimates by January 2023, according to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

Addressing a joint session of the State legislative houses on February 10, the Governor said the quantum of spending by January is higher when compared to the performance in the last few years.

In his 32-page address that was read out in Hindi, the Governor said the State had achieved 91% collection of revenue by January 2023. Collection of the State’s Own Tax revenue had increased by 21% by January 2023 compared with that in the previous year.

Similarly, the State has reported a capital expenditure of ₹33,991 crore by January 2023, as against ₹26,915 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year.

Mr. Gehlot, who presented a summary of the BJP government’s achievements in all departments, said Karnataka is one of the leading States in India that is ‘successfully implementing development programmes through its progressive and citizen-friendly schemes’. New projects and programmes undertaken by Karnataka in many fields are model programmes for other States.

“My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged. My government is following the path of inclusive development. I am confident that such a measure would help in successfully navigating the path of progress laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal.”

In the one-hour speech, the Governor listed the schemes taken up by different departments, including the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme.

Karnataka is the first and the only State in India where complete cashless and digital transactions have started in cocoon e-markets with e-auction, e-weighing and e-payment systems.

Stating that the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has been implemented to protect the cattle wealth, the Governor said 100 goshalas were being set up to protect weak, sick and orphaned animals, which farmers cannot rear.

Punyakoti adoption scheme has been implemented in Karnataka for the first time in India to protect cattle in government and private goshalas for which a contribution of ₹26.97 crore has been received from government employees, he said.

Referring to another flagship programme — Jal Jeevan Mission, the Governor said 37.54 lakh households had been connected to piped water supply through this initiative. With this, a total of 61.34% of households in Karnataka had been given tap water connection.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present on the occasion.