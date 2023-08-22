Karnataka | Speculation about political defection: Somashekar to meet BJP central leaders on August 25

August 22, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

The speculation about a few BJP MLAs preparing to join the ruling Congress is now set to reach the BJP high command, as MLA for Yeshwantpur S.T. Somashekar is scheduled to visit Delhi on August 25 to meet central leaders.

Mr. Somashekar, who triggered speculations about his political moves by meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently, told a private TV channel that he had received information from the party central leadership to visit Delhi on August 25.

Mr. Somashekar, who has been complaining about constituency-level problems with respect to the party organisation, expressed confidence that the situation might improve with the intervention of the party high command. He said he would stay back in the BJP if the situation improved.

Commenting on the episode of some of his followers, who were also aspirants for the party ticket for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, joining the Congress, he said those who were not confident of getting the party ticket had quit the party. He maintained that such people were bound to return to the party if there was an assurance on giving them the ticket.

Playing the cards close to his chest on the issue of his political moves, he maintained that the Congress had not invited him to join its fold. At the same time, he said he had met BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa to discuss party issues and that he had advised him against taking any decision in a hurry.

It may be noted that speculations are rife that some BJP leaders, who had joined its fold by quitting the Congress earlier, may return to the Congress.

