HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka | Speculation about political defection: Somashekar to meet BJP central leaders on August 25

August 22, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291
S.T. Somashekar

S.T. Somashekar | Photo Credit: File Photo

The speculation about a few BJP MLAs preparing to join the ruling Congress is now set to reach the BJP high command, as MLA for Yeshwantpur S.T. Somashekar is scheduled to visit Delhi on August 25 to meet central leaders.

Mr. Somashekar, who triggered speculations about his political moves by meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently, told a private TV channel that he had received information from the party central leadership to visit Delhi on August 25.

Mr. Somashekar, who has been complaining about constituency-level problems with respect to the party organisation, expressed confidence that the situation might improve with the intervention of the party high command. He said he would stay back in the BJP if the situation improved.

Commenting on the episode of some of his followers, who were also aspirants for the party ticket for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, joining the Congress, he said those who were not confident of getting the party ticket had quit the party. He maintained that such people were bound to return to the party if there was an assurance on giving them the ticket.

Playing the cards close to his chest on the issue of his political moves, he maintained that the Congress had not invited him to join its fold. At the same time, he said he had met BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa to discuss party issues and that he had advised him against taking any decision in a hurry.

It may be noted that speculations are rife that some BJP leaders, who had joined its fold by quitting the Congress earlier, may return to the Congress.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.