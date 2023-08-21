ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Speaker donates 20 cents of Naganakatte land to family in Vitla

August 21, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

U.T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, donated 20 cents of his land at Punacha village near Vitla in Bantwal to the Dalwai family in the locality to help them continue Naga worship with religious fervour.

This land, a portion of a coconut groove inherited by Mr. Khader from his ancestors, has a Naganakatte (naga bhoomi) and it was earlier under the control of the Dalwai family.

Later, members of the Dalwai family requested Mr. Khader to sell 10 cents of the land. Instead, he gave them 20 cents of land for free.

