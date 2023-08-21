HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Speaker donates 20 cents of Naganakatte land to family in Vitla

August 21, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

U.T Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, donated 20 cents of his land at Punacha village near Vitla in Bantwal to the Dalwai family in the locality to help them continue Naga worship with religious fervour.

This land, a portion of a coconut groove inherited by Mr. Khader from his ancestors, has a Naganakatte (naga bhoomi) and it was earlier under the control of the Dalwai family.

Later, members of the Dalwai family requested Mr. Khader to sell 10 cents of the land. Instead, he gave them 20 cents of land for free.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.