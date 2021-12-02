Karnataka Speaker defends suspension of Rajya Sabha members

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri says members of all legislative Houses are expected to obey rules of procedure and maintain discipline

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri defended the suspension of 12 opposition members from the session by the Rajya Sabha chairman saying their conduct was not in line with parliamentary discipline.

He told journalists in Belagavi on December 2 that members of all legislative Houses are expected to obey rules of procedure and maintain discipline. “What is happening in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are painful developments. Members should avoid them. They should maintain high attendance, and engage in discussions by raising constructive, pro-people issues,” he said.

He said that dates for the winter session of the Karnataka legislature were decided only after a recommendation from the Technical Advisory Committee that it is safe to hold the session. “All COVID-19 protocol would be followed,” he said.

“The State Government is yet to send bills that could be presented in the House to the Speaker's office. There is still time for that,” he said.

Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti said he would recommend to the government to build the second legislators’ home in Belagavi on the lines of the one in Shimla.

Earlier, the two presiding officers met officials to review preparations for the winter session.