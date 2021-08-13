Karnataka Speaker describes conduct of Opposition in RS as ‘unruly’

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

Bengaluru

13 August 2021 16:11 IST

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri says August 10 will be recorded in the history of Parliament as the darkest day

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri described the behaviour of Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha in its concluded session as 'unruly'.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on August 13, Mr. Kageri said the conduct of a few Opposition members was abominable, and the behaviour was irresponsible. The situation looked like a ‘free for all’ and absolute anarchy. This was not expected on the floor of the Parliament or legislature. Parliament is regarded as ‘temple of democracy’, but members defiled the sanctity of the house, he claimed.

“Never before in the history of Parliament was there an instance where the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha broke down in anguish. This is unacceptable,” the Speaker said. “August 10 will be recorded in the history of Parliament, especially the Rajya Sabha, as the darkest day. I strongly condemn this kind of undignified conduct of the Opposition.”

“The Rajya Sabha has a moral role to play in setting a noble precedence to State legislatures in terms of matured and measured debate, dignified conduct and exemplary behaviour. However, the shameful, painful and agonising incidents during those two days have made all right-thinking people to hang their heads in shame.”

According to the Speaker, the responsibility of inculcating discipline and imparting dignified behaviour among members is that of the respective political parties.

“It is my ardent wish that political parties and their leaders take up some sort of orientation programme for their members on matters related to public conduct and behaviour,” Mr. Kageri said.

The Speaker recalled several events in the Karnataka Assembly in the recent past where discussions took place on the issue of deterioration of values in parliamentary democracy, which also dealt with the conduct and behaviour of members inside the house.

“I will continue with that exercise of introspective session to make the Karnataka Assembly a model and ideal one,” he said.