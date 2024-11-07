 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Social Science Teachers Forum demands simplification of SSLC question paper

Published - November 07, 2024 12:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Social Science Teachers Forum (KSSTF) has demanded the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to simplify the SSLC exam question papers by reviewing it.

Following the poor performance by students in the SSLC exams of 2024, the Forum said it had consulted child psychiatrists from the National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for a comparative study of the II PUC question paper and SSLC question paper.

The Forum has submitted a model question paper to the Board in this regard. “Along with the report we got from NIMHANS, we have submitted around 23 key recommendations to the Board demanding to simplify the question paper for SSLC,” said Chidanand Patil, State co-ordinator for the forum.

Major recommendations
Change the question paper format in line with II PUC.
Decrease the difficulty level
Follow the pattern which was there prior to 2019-20 and make it students friendly
Decrease the number of chapters
Give more options in questions for students to choose
Consider Internal Assessment marks to calculate the passing marks
Follow the easy, average and difficult pattern while setting the paper

“The II PUC question paper is flexible, simple and carries easy to moderate level questions and it is students friendly. If you look at the SSLC question paper, there are no fill in the blanks, no match the following and it lacks knowledge and understanding based questions,” he said.

“According to teachers community, it is easy for students to score in II PUC than SSLC. Till 2019-20, even the SSLC paper was simple. With the Board changing the paper pattern in 2019-20 and giving importance to descriptive questions than easy to score questions like match the following, fill in the blanks, etc, our demand is to re-introduce such questions which helps even average students to score better and pass in the exams,” he argued.

Published - November 07, 2024 12:35 am IST

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.