Karnataka signs MoUs with private firms for providing job skills to youths

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the ceremony.

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 13:32 IST

Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce has been formed to create 10 million job opportunities in the next 5 years

The Karnataka government has signed agreements with more than a dozen private companies for providing training in job skills for youths.

It has signed pacts with Toyota Kirloskar Motors, ELCIA, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Aditya Birla Fashions, Wipro GE Healthcare, Home Lane, Sansera Engineering Limited, ESDM Cluster, Mysuru; CEDOK, and many other firms for developing job skills among the youth.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated the World Youth Skill Day organised by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and said it was possible to build ‘Koushalya’ (skill) Karnataka by developing the skills of the youth.

He observed that India being the second highest populated country in the world has the human resource of youth belonging to the 18-35 age group. The contribution of youth plays an important role in the development of any country, he said.

The Chief Minister said that Karnataka has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 government ITIs at a cost of ₹4,636.50 crore, and upgradation work of these ITIs was expected to be completed by September.

The government has developed kaushalkar.com web portal for the benefit of migratory workers and has been organising virtual job melas through Skill Connect web portal to facilitate placements in industries by matching the skills in youth and industrial requirements.

The International Migration Centre has been established to help youth find jobs in foreign countries based on the demand for human resources, the CM added. Four new Government Tool Room and Training Centres would be established in the current year in order to provide skilled human resources to small and medium industries, Mr Yediyurappa said.

“We intend to release ₹400 crore to 1,93,000 self-help groups as Community Investment Fund under the National Rural Livelihood Campaign. Last year, under the PM Swanidhi Scheme, 1.10 lakh street vendors received ₹10,000 as investment fund. This year, it was intended to provide ₹20,000 additional investment fund,” he said.

Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce has been formed to create 10 million job opportunities in the next 5 years. The taskforce is expected to submit its report shortly, the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Skill Development C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Secretary S. Selvakumar were present.