Karnataka signs MoUs involving investments worth ₹22,000 crore at Davos

Web Werks signed a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka for setting up data centre park at an outlay of ₹20,000 crore 

January 17, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka signed business and technology contracts worth ₹22,000 core with seven companies on day two of the World Economic Forum 2024 being held currently at Davos.

According to a statement released by the State government, data centre solutions provider Web Werks signed an MoU with Karnataka for setting up a data centre park at an outlay of ₹20,000 crore. The company also expressed its intention to establish a cutting-edge connectivity hub to featuring hyper-scaler data centres capabilities in the city.

With Hitachi

Hitachi signed an MoU on economic development through work in the rural sector, healthcare, education, and panchayat e-governance to create opportunities for people in the State. The company is planning to start M-Star Telemedicine Deployment through Hitachi MGRM Net, as per the statement.

Tech major Microsoft also signed an MoU with the government on working towards skilling and governance initiatives. Under Microsoft’s digital skilling program, Microsoft RISE, the company is proposed to execute a digital skilling initiative aimed at enhancing livelihood opportunities for under-served youth in India, with a focus on young girls/women, job seekers, individuals with disabilities, nano entrepreneurs, and those in regions with low workforce participation, aspirational districts, remote, and tribal areas.

Additionally, four other companies have entered into MOUs with the State, collectively valued at over ₹2,000 crore.

A high-power delegation headed by M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, also held talks with heads of Volvo Group, Nestle, Sony, Inox Group, HP, Lulu Group, Honeywell, Takeda Pharma, Coinbase, BL Agro, Till Man Global, and others.

