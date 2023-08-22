HamberMenu
Karnataka should have petitioned Supreme Court on ‘violation’ of crop size by Tamil Nadu, says BJP

August 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by the Karnataka government, the Opposition BJP on Tuesday contended that the government should have submitted facts related to the alleged violation of the neighbouring State in terms of crop size that has been allowed.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP State General Secretary C.N. Ashwathnarayan alleged that Tamil Nadu had taken up cultivation of Kuruvai crop on 7.4 lakh hectares of land as against the allowed limit of 1.8 lakh hectares. This was the reason why Tamil Nadu needed more water to support its crops, he maintained and argued that Karnataka should have brought this issue to the notice of the Supreme Court.

Accusing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy of being “irresponsible”, he took exception to the government not protecting Karnataka farmers’ interests by bringing these issues to the notice of the apex court.

He alleged that the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka at this stage, when the State was facing deficient rainfall, would amount to compromising the interests of farmers in Cauvery basin of Karnataka, particularly Mandya.

