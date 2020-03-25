Karnataka should brace itself for 1 lakh cases: Deputy Chief Minister

Karnataka could have to brace itself for about one lakh cases of COVID-19 in the days to come, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT and Biotechnology C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

“We are expecting requirement of about 20,000 beds and a need for 2,000 ventilators to tide over the crisis,” he said, and added that COVID-19-related treatment would be provided in isolation facilities to prevent its spread as per a new advisory.

The Minister’s statement on the floor of the Legislative Council is being seen as the government’s first acknowledgement of the gravity of the pandemic.

“Isolation hospitals will be set up in all districts and they have been set up in nine districts already. About 20,000 hotel rooms will be taken to establish quarantine facilities,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Fever clinics

He said that fever clinics would be established so that people need not crowd hospitals directly and hospitalisation would be based on referrals. Tents will be pitched for initial examinations and doctors were being mobilised to man these clinics, he said.

Trying to ally fears on shortage of ventilators expressed by Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “Of the ventilator requirement, 1,000 ventilators have been ordered while the government currently has 300 ventilators. Private hospitals have assured to give 100 ventilators to the government and Infosys Ltd. has promised to buy 100 ventilators.”

He pointed out that no cases reported in Karnataka so far have needed ventilators. He added that the government has placed orders for 10 lakh three-layered masks, 5 lakh N95 masks, and 10 lakh personal protection kit.