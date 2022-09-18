Karnataka Shilpakala Academy to train young sculptors

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 18, 2022 21:04 IST

Veeranna Arkasali, chairman, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy and others felicitate senior sculptors in Belagavi on Sunday | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Karnataka Shilpakala Academy will organise training sessions for young sculptors to shape them into professional artists, academy chairman Veeranna Arkasali said in Belagavi on Sunday.

The academy will not only introduce them to ancient Indian styles but also modern trends, he said.

He was speaking at the 17th annual exhibition and the presentation of awards to sculptors.

Karnataka is the cradle of architectural and sculptural styles. It has several temples, caves and even whole villages that showcase our rich heritage. But, very few youths seem to be inspired by them. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve our culture and train young artists in creation and art lovers in art appreciation, he said.

The academy is organising several programme around the year, to mark 25 years of its establishment, said R. Chandrashekar, registrar.

Sculptors Baburao H. of Kalaburagi, Naresh Naik of Udupi, Suman B. and Venugopal S. of Mysuru, Ajay Gajanan of Shivamogga, Vinay Kumar S. of Bengaluru and Mounesh Achar of Vijayapura and Rathnakar Gudigar of Udupi, P. Munirathnachar of Ballari, Nagalingappa Gangur of Bagalkot, B.C. Shivakumar of Bengaluru and Manayya Badiger were felicitated.

