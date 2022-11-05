Karnataka: Seven women killed, 11 injured after truck collides head-on with auto in Bidar

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school

PTI Bidar
November 05, 2022 08:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk in Bidar late on November 4.

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

They have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. Police said two of them are in a critical condition. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
road accident
accident (general)
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app