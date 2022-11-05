Karnataka

Karnataka: Seven women killed, 11 injured after truck collides head-on with auto in Bidar

Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk in Bidar late on November 4.

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

They have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. Police said two of them are in a critical condition. A case has been registered.


