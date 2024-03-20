Karnataka: Seven new cases of KFD

March 20, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Seven fresh cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday. Of them, four were reported in Chikkamagaluru and three in Uttara Kannada districts.

So far, 199 people have tested positive for the viral infection in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts. Among them, nine people have died and 148 have been discharged. As many as 42 people are undergoing treatment.

The infection spreads through tick bites. Those who visit the forest areas for various purposes are vulnerable to the infection. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has been distributing tick-repellent oil to people in the affected areas.

