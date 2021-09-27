Karnataka sets up task force on R&D

HUBBALLI

27 September 2021 12:11 IST

Its purpose is to frame policy on R&D

Participating in the platinum jubilee celebrations of his alma mater B.V. Bhoomaraddi College in Hubballi on September 27, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced setting up of an R&D Task Force for Karnataka.

Vice Chancellor of KLE Technological University (earlier BVB College) Prof. Ashok Shettar was named chairman of new task force.

Advertising

Advertising

Inaugurating the platinum jubille celebrations of BVB College and KLE Tech Park at the KLETU campus, Mr. Bommai said that Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, houses over 160 R&D centres of both the private and public sector, which were primarily responsible for growth of IT and BT. However, there is no R&D policy yet, and the task force would be asked to frame policy.

Also Read KLEIT in top 300 in NIRF ranking

Coordination centres

Mentioning that Karnataka houses a large number of startups, the Chief Minister is contemplating setting up startups coordination centres in Hubballi and Kalaburagi. “On my rerurn to Bengaluru, I will take up this issue with the Minister concerned and the IT secretary to finalise the same,” he announced.