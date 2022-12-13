Karnataka sets up ministerial panel on providing internal reservation for SCs

December 13, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a significant political move ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the ruling BJP government in Karnataka on December 13 constituted a five-member cabinet sub-committee to make recommendations on providing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy is heading the sub-committee.

The other members in the panel are Water Resources Minister Govind M. Karjol, Fisheries Minister S. Angara, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan and Health & Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar. Mr. Karjol, Mr. Angara and Mr. Chauhan belong to scheduled castes.

In its meeting held on November 17, the State Cabinet had decided to constitute a sub-committee for classification of internal reservation among SCs.

The Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report, which was submitted in 2012, recommended reclassification of the SCs for equitable distribution of reservation.

The Congress has been accused of not taking a decision on the report when it was in power between 2013 and 2018.

A couple of days ago, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Once we come back to power, Congress will take everyone into confidence and send a recommendation to the Central Government to implement the Justice Sadashiva Commission report.”

The BJP government has already taken a decision to hike reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for Sheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%. But the decision has not been implemented.

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said since the decision on reservation hike is expected to receive legal scrutiny, the State Government would explore alternatives such as either introducing a Bill in the winter session of the legislature in December or passing of a resolution unanimously by the State legislature urging the Central Government to introduce a constitutional amendment to increase reservation for SCs and STs.

In the Indra Sawhney case, the Supreme Court has capped the reservation at 50%, whereas it stands at 56% in Karnataka now.

The State Government has decided to seek more than 50% reservation under Scheduled 9 of the Constitution through a constitutional amendment, to counter legal challenges, on the lines of the Tamil Nadu Government, which has increased reservation to 69%.

It is learnt that the Congress is wary of the BJP getting political mileage on the internal reservation issue.