November 15, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a bid to promote the artistic talent in various districts, Karnataka has set up a pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

T. B. Jayachandra, Special Representative of the State Government in Delhi, inaugurated the ‘Karnataka Pavilion’, which is spread over 703 square meters. Artisans from different districts of the State are displaying their unique products in the pavilion.

“Like every year, this time too Karnataka Pavilion has been built in a way that attracts everyone’s attention. All necessary assistance will be given to build the pavilion on a larger scale in the coming years,” Mr Jayachandra said after inaugurating the pavilion at IITF on November 14.

The 42nd edition of IITF — on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - Unity through Business’ — will come to an end on November 27. Around 3,500 stalls from across India have been set up at Pragati Maidan.

India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) organises the annual event. The theme of the fair is different every year. This year, the emphasis is on the importance of inter-connectivity, cooperation and coordination in business to achieve sustainable growth and progress.

Mr. Jayachandra visited around 50 different types of stalls in the pavilion, where he learnt about the products on display and the artisans.

B. K. Sivakumar, Managing Director of Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Center (VTPC), the mandated nodal agency for promotion of international trade from the State of Karnataka explained about the exhibition.

Imkongla Jamir, Resident Commissioner of the Karnataka Government in Delhi, was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

About 50 stalls are set up at Karnataka Pavilion this year with all participating artisans and industrialists allotted free stalls. Various corporations and boards of the State are participating in the fair.

A total of 28 States and Union Territories are participating in the 2023 edition of IITF in addition to representatives from 13 countries including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Iran and UAE.

The fair is a major tourist attraction. Exhibitors market their industrial products, handicrafts and other popular products manufactured in their respective States.