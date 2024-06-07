Karnataka | Setback for BJP in Council polls, but NDA still hangs on to majority

The BJP has suffered setbacks in the Legislative Council elections as it managed to win just one of the four seats it contested. However, the NDA (BJP and Janata Dal-Secular alliance) has managed to hold on to the majority in the Upper House.

Of the six seats — three each in graduates and teachers’ constituencies — the ruling Congress won three, the JD(S) won two and the BJP one. The saffron party lost two of the seats it had earlier held to the Congress, while it warded off the rebellion in the party ranks in the lone seat it won.

Elections were necessitated as the term of office would end on June 21.

Why it was crucial

The elections, held on June 3, were seen as crucial as they could have provided the Congress majority if it had won all the six seats along with the seven that it won from the Legislative Assembly constituency on Thursday. A few important Bills have been blocked in the Upper House by the NDA partners as the Congress is short of majority.

The ruling party now has to wait till June-July 2026, when the term of seven seats elected from the Legislative Assembly ends on June 30, 2026, and the term of five nominated members ends on July 21, 2026.

Current strength

After the results, the strength of the ruling party in the 75-member house is 34, while the NDA has 38 seats — 30 of the BJP and eight of the JD(S). One seat to be elected from the Legislative Assembly is vacant following the resignation of Jagadish Shettar. This seat will go to the Congress when the notification happens and the party has already named Basanagouda Badarli as its nominee. There is an Independent member, Lakhan Jharkiholi, and one seat is held by Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

Meanwhile, one seat is set to be vacated with the resignation of the Leader of the Opposition Kota Srinivas Poojary, who has now been elected as a Member of the Lok Sabha from Udupi-Chikkamagalur. Mr. Poojary represents the Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency.

The six winners

In the elections, the BJP’s incumbent MLC Y.A. Narayanswamy, who polled 7,142 votes, lost to D.T. Srinivas by a margin of 1,767 in Karnataka South-East Teachers’ constituency. Mr. Srinivas, husband of the former BJP MLA from Hiriyur Poornima Srinivas, polled 8,909 votes. Though Congress rebel Vinod Sivaraj, who has now been expelled, polled 6,894 votes, he did not dent the chances of Mr. Srinivas.

In Bangalore Graduates’ seat, Congress nominee Ramoji Gowda, who polled 36,729 votes, defeated the incumbent BJP member A. Deve Gowda by a margin of 11,841 votes. Mr. Gowda polled 24,888.

Incumbent Congress MLC Chandrashekar Patil defeated BJP nominee Amarnath Patil by 4,446 votes in the Karnataka North-East Graduates’ constituency. While the Congress nominee, who faced rebellion from a party colleague, polled 39,496 votes, the BJP candidate managed 35,050 votes. Congress rebel N. Prathap Reddy, who has been expelled now, polled 17,421 votes.

BJP’s lone seat

BJP’s lone seat came in the Karnataka South-West Graduates’ constituency, where Dhananjaya Sarji, weathering rebellion by former BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, defeated Congress candidate Ayanur Manjunath by a margin of 24,110 votes. While Dr. Sarji polled 37,627 votes, Mr. Manjunath, who hopped from the BJP to the JD(S) and later to the Congress, polled 13,517 votes. Mr. Bhat managed to poll 7,039.

Earlier on Thursday, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in the Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency K. Vivekananda defeated four-time MLC Marithibbe Gowda while the incumbent JD(S) member from the Karnataka South-West Teachers’ constituency S.L. Bhoje Gowda defeated K.K. Manjunath Kumar of the Congress.