Karnataka set to issue Unlock 4 norms

As several sections of business, including those operating bars, are keenly awaiting the guidelines on Unlock 4, the State government is set to announce them on Monday.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that B.S. Yediyurappa would hold a meeting with senior officials on Monday, following which guidelines were expected to come. While the Chief Minister did not have any deliberations on Sunday, businesses had expected some kind of announcement on Sunday as the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines came on Saturday.

Sources said it was most likely that the Karnataka government could permit bars to function according to the “original licence regulations”, which means they could serve liquor to their patrons. At present, they are allowed to only sell liquor at MRP and render parcel services. Similarly, clubs also have sought permission to serve liquor to its members. Last week, the government permitted clubs to serve food and allowed sports activities to resume.

While Unlock 4 continues to place restrictions on certain activities, metro services are also set to resume.

Meanwhile, Govindraj Hegde, general secretary of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association, Karnataka, urged the State government to allow the functioning of bars as per the original licence condition. “If the government cannot allow us to function as per the conditions of the licence, it must allow us to close bar operations. MRP sale is not a financially viable option for bar owners, many of whom are in deep financial mess. Even after MRP sale was allowed, at least 10% of the bars and fine dining restaurants did not open because it is not viable,” he said.