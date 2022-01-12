Karnataka set to bring in new youth policy

Bengaluru

12 January 2022 23:12 IST

The State Governmentis set to bring in a youth policy that would guide the youth to tread in a noble way, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda in a virtual mode, Mr. Bommai said the Governmentwas ready to provide greater support for the youth on the basis of thoughts and principles. A special programme in this regard would be brought in the nextBudget. Swami Vivekananda is relevant eternally, he noted. Quoting from Swami Vivekanada's book 'Life after death', Mr. Bommai said, Vivekananda's imagination about life after death was wonderful. "Death is not an end for an achiever. Achievement lives on even after death. Vivekananda showed it through his life and principles. His principles and his way of life need to be reached to the youth,” he observed.

Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayan, K.C. Narayana Gowda, seers of Ramakrishna Mutt, and senior officials were present.

Advertising

Advertising