Karnataka

Karnataka set to bring in new youth policy

The State Governmentis set to bring in a youth policy that would guide the youth to tread in a noble way, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda in a virtual mode, Mr. Bommai said the Governmentwas ready to provide greater support for the youth on the basis of thoughts and principles. A special programme in this regard would be brought in the nextBudget. Swami Vivekananda is relevant eternally, he noted. Quoting from Swami Vivekanada's book 'Life after death', Mr. Bommai said, Vivekananda's imagination about life after death was wonderful. "Death is not an end for an achiever. Achievement lives on even after death. Vivekananda showed it through his life and principles. His principles and his way of life need to be reached to the youth,” he observed.

Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayan, K.C. Narayana Gowda, seers of Ramakrishna Mutt, and senior officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 11:12:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-set-to-bring-in-new-youth-policy/article38259936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY