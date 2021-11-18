Karnataka set to become world leader in visual effects, gaming

State has 71 studios that develop hundreds of games and apps

Karnataka is poised to become a world-class hub for the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) industry by 2025 as the State has been successful in positioning itself as the knowledge driver in storytelling for the global audience, said ABAI, an industry association that represents the sector.

“The State offers a perfect blend of skills and know-how that results in creative innovation. Our aim is to make the State a world-class hub for the AVGC sector by 2025,” B.S. Srinivas, Secretary ABAI, told The Hindu on Thursday.

“We have identified gaming as a sector with huge potential and will specifically address the sector in all our policy & IP development initiatives,” said Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India & President ABAI.

Mr. Srinivas said Karnataka has always been a front runner in the sector and would continue to lead the vibrant ecosystem focussing on digital skilling and IP development. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AVGC, set up by the State Government, would fuel the growth of startups in the sector and give the industry a tech boost, he said.

“The CoE is a highly equipped AVGC post-production lab providing the industry with resources to generate high quality content. It also has a finishing school that will train and provides highly skilled technicians to various enterprises, thus creating employment opportunities. The incubation studio inside CoE provides the latest infrastructure and technology support to startups at subsidised prices encouraging them to grow,'' he added.

Karnataka currently has 71 AVGC studios that develop hundreds of games and apps that are available on various app stores. In fact, one of India’s unicorns, gaming firm MPL that joined the bandwagon with a valuation of $2.3 billion, is based out of Bengaluru. The State also is home to some of the bigger gaming studios.

Virtual production

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, virtual production is all set to become an industry norm by 2026, according to ABAI. “For filmmakers, this means learning new tools for virtual production,” stated Mr. Srinivas.

Virtual production is an emerging method that uses a suite of software tools to combine live-action footage and computer graphics in real-time. Filmmakers and contributors across multiple locations can deliver feedback across digital or physical environments where cast members are physically working on set.

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on Thursday featured an exclusive panel discussion on “Virtual Production: Game Changer for Media& Entertainment.”