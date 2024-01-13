Karnataka set to allow online registration of marriages using Aadhaar authentication

January 13, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Marriage registration process will be simplified in Karnataka with the State government set to allow it to be done online using Aadhaar authentication. The government is hoping that the online process will increase registration of marriages.

The pilot is expected to be run by the end of January before starting full-fledged registrations soon after. While the offline mode of registration at the sub-registrar’s office will continue for those not wishing to provide Aadhaar authentication, those wishing to register their marriage without visiting the sub-registrar’s office will be allowed to register online. Documents required for both will remain the same.

Not for registered weddings

The online option, however, will not be available for those choosing a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Karnataka Rules, 1960, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 since it mandates one month notice and presence of applicants before the sub-registrar.

In Karnataka, it is estimated that just about 30% of marriages are registered. While about 1.6 lakh marriages, including those registered under Special Marriages Act, were registered in 2021-2022, the total marriages registered in 2022-2023 were about 2.04 lakh. Between April and October in 2023-2024, about 1.35 lakh marriages were registered. Incidentally, the Supreme Court in February 2006 directed States and Union government to compulsorily register marriages in respective States where such marriages are solemnised.

In a notification issued here on January 8, the State government has allowed the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps to use Aadhaar authentication to make marriage registration process more robust and free from identity impersonation and fraudulent registration as per Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation Knowledge) Rules, 2020, under the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

Earlier, based on the request of the Karnataka government, the Centre on December 26, 2023, approved the Aadhaar authentication of residents on a voluntary basis - using yes/no or e-KYC authentication facility. Under the rule, the State government can seek permission to use Aadhaar on a voluntary basis.

More registration

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told The Hindu that the government hoped to see an increase in registration of marriages with the introduction of online process. “Currently, a very low percentage of marriages are getting registered despite it being required by law. The proof of marriage is required for many things, including inheritance. It will help in (legal) protection of both spouses.”

He said, “We want to simplify the process. Without going to the office, they can conveniently complete the process and without wasting time. The government hopes that more people will register their marriages.”