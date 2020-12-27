Karnataka set for second phase of gram panchayat polls

With a high turnout of 82% in the first phase held on December 22, the State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements to conduct polls in a fair and free manner in the second phase of polling to 2,709 gram panchayats on Sunday.

As many as 1,05,431 candidates are contesting in the elections, to 39,378 seats in 109 taluks. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in over 20,000 booths. Police and health workers have been deployed at all the polling booths to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, according to the SEC. In all, 5,762 GPs in the State are going to the polls in two phases.

Since these elections are conducted on a non-partisan basis, after the completion of counting, political parties start claiming their party-backed candidates won the highest number of seats in the State.

In the 2015 elections, candidates supported by the then ruling Congress won a majority of seats in GPs in more than 20 districts.