Karnataka set for counting of votes in R.R. Nagar, Sira

Bengaluru

09 November 2020 22:50 IST

The votes polled in the byelections to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies will be counted on Tuesday and the results should be known by noon.

The counting of votes for the biennial elections held in two graduates’ constituencies — South East and Karnataka West — and two teachers’ constituencies — North East and Bengaluru — will also be taken up on Tuesday.

Though trends will be evident from 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., a clear picture of the votes polled should emerge by noon. While the byelections to the Assembly constituencies were held on November 3, polling for the Council seats was held on October 28.

While Sira recorded nearly 85% polling, the voter turnout in R.R. Nagar was 45%. Polling of about 71% took place in the elections to the Council seats. Counting in all the constituencies will commence at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The bypoll results are of great importance to the ruling BJP, though the party enjoys a comfortable position in the Assembly. Victory in both constituencies will boost the morale of the party cadre and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is seeking the party high command’s nod for expanding his Cabinet.

The results will also be a test of the popularity of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who led the party for the first time in an election after becoming the State unit chief. Victories in both constituencies will help him consolidate his position in the party and emerge as the Chief Minister candidate in the next Assembly elections.

For the JD(S), positive results will help to retain its hold, particularly in Sira, where it had won in 2018.

The poll results will also set the tone for the upcoming elections to rural and urban local bodies and the byelections to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats.

In Sira, T.B. Jayachandra (Congress), Ammajamma, wife of the late MLA B. Sathyanarayana (JD-S), and Rajesh Gowda (BJP) are the candidates. Leaders of all three major parties campaigned here.

The R.R. Nagar constituency is touted to witness a straight contest between the Congress and the BJP. The “DK brothers”, particularly Mr. Shivakumar, led the campaign here. Two-time MLA Munirathna (BJP) and electoral newcomers Kusuma H. (Congress) and V. Krishnamurthy (JD-S) are engaged in electoral battle here.

In all, there are 15 and 16 candidates in the fray in Sira and R.R. Nagar, respectively.

Council polls

The results of the Council elections are crucial for the ruling BJP as it lacks majority in the Upper House to pass important Bills.

In the last session, the BJP was not able to pass the major land reforms and labour reforms Bills in the Legislative Council. In the 75-member Council, the Congress has 28 members, the BJP 27, and the JD(S) 14. There is also one Independent member, besides the Chairman. The biennial elections were held for four vacant seats.