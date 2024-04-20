Karnataka: SEP committee forms 30 task forces

April 20, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Education Policy (SEP) committee has constituted 30 theme-based task forces - 17 for higher education, and 13 for school education - to comprehensively study and submit reports on different aspects of education in the State. The task forces are to submit reports by the second week of June 2024. The final policy document will be drafted and finalised by July or August.

One of the task forces has been asked to study special problems of social groups related to discrimination, isolation, and exclusion based on caste, ethics, gender, religious affiliation, and also children with special needs.

The commission is trying to address and provide solutions for issues like medium of instruction, gender discrimination, learning process and mode of assessment, structure of education Institutions and educational attainment, dropout, retention and transition at state, and inequality for socially and economically disadvantaged groups etc. through the task forces.

The commission will also include suggestions on curriculum framework in its final report. The task force on the curriculum framework, learning process and mode of assessment for school education will be headed by Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University.

Each of the task force will be headed by an expert, who will be the convener, and comprise nine other members, who are specialists in that particular subject or sector.

