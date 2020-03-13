Karnataka senior IPS officer passes away

Senior IPS officer of the State K S R Charan Reddy passed away in the wee hours of Friday.
He was battling cancer for at least three years now and had suffered multiple recurs after treatment. He was hospitalised for the past three days. His condition turned critical on Thursday when he went into coma and he passed away Friday morning, sources said. He was on a long leave from work since November 2019.
A 1993 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, he hailed from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. He was Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, when he passed away. Known as a “no nonsense” person in the department, he was known for his acumen in investigations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.