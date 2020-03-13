Karnataka senior IPS officer passes away

Senior IPS officer of the State K S R Charan Reddy passed away in the wee hours of Friday.

He was battling cancer for at least three years now and had suffered multiple recurs after treatment. He was hospitalised for the past three days. His condition turned critical on Thursday when he went into coma and he passed away Friday morning, sources said. He was on a long leave from work since November 2019.

A 1993 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, he hailed from Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. He was Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, when he passed away. Known as a “no nonsense” person in the department, he was known for his acumen in investigations.