Karnataka sees over 1,300 dengue cases and four deaths last month alone

20% of State’s total cases this year reported in Bengaluru

With a gradual increase in new COVID-19 infections, Karnataka is also witnessing a spurt in dengue cases. Till August 17, the State reported 4,738 dengue cases and four deaths.

According to data from the State Health Department, all the four deaths have been reported in the last one month alone. While two of the deaths are from Udupi, one each has been reported from Vijayapura and Chickballapur.

The State added 1,354 cases to this year’s dengue tally in the last one month alone. In 2021, the State had reported 7,189 cases from January to December and five deaths. Concerned over the rise in cases, the Health Department has sought the State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee’s (TAC) guidance in tackling vector-borne diseases too.

Highest in Bengaluru

With 20% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the highest number of positive cases. From 351 cases in July, Bengaluru’s dengue tally has nearly tripled to touch 950 as on Wednesday.

Hospitals in the city are getting over 20 patients with suspected dengue almost every day. Doctors said they are seeing four-five admissions every day. This is a common scenario in most hospitals for the past three weeks as there is also a surge in viral fever and related ailments. Doctors at the State-run Victoria and K.C. General Hospitals said they see over 20 patients every day with viral fever and dengue-like symptoms. “Of these, on an average 10 test positive for dengue and four-five require admissions every day,” said a senior doctor from the Department of Medicine at Victoria Hospital.

Attributing the spurt to the huge surge in density of mosquito population, S.N. Aravinda, Consultant - Internal Medicine at Aster RV Hospital, said he has been admitting at least two patients with dengue daily since the past few weeks. “This can be attributed to variations in climate among other factors. The patients are mostly adults aged between 25 and 40. Special care should be taken to protect children from mosquito bites. There is no vaccine against dengue. The only way is to prevent mosquito breeding,” he said.

Pramod V. Satya, consultant (internal medicine) at Manipal Hospitals (Millers Road), said intermittent rains provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “In the last two years, we had lockdowns and most of the people stayed indoors. Hence, the disease was under control,” he said.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), attributed the dengue spurt to intermittent rains and resultant water-logging.

Stating that the number of cases this year are comparatively higher than compared to last year, the official said 1,643 cases had been recorded in 2021 in Bengaluru. “After the lockdown, construction activities have resumed in the city where mosquito breeding is rampant. We have stepped up surveillance and intensified preventive measures. Door-to-door surveys are being regularly taken up to check larvae breeding in open water storage containers and create awareness on prevention,” he said.

Cases in districts

With 445 cases, Mysuru has recorded the highest number among districts other than Bengaluru. Mysuru is followed by Udupi (409), Dakshina Kannada (224), and Chitradurga (199).

Year-wise dengue cases, deaths in State

2016 : 6,083 cases, eight deaths

2017: 17,844 cases, 10 deaths

2018: 4,848 cases, four deaths

2019: 18,183 cases, 17 deaths

2020: 3,823 cases, zero deaths

2021: 7,189 cases, five deaths

2022 (so far): 4,738 cases, four deaths