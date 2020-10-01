Karnataka sees over 10,000 cases again

A woman argues with a BBMP marshal after being caught not wearing mask properly, at Kempegowda bus stand in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

01 October 2020 22:45 IST

Bengaluru’s active cases higher than T.N.

After a day’s gap, the State again reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. A record 10,453 cases was reported on Tuesday, the highest single-day surge. Thursday saw 10,070 persons testing positive taking the total number of cases to 6,11,837. With 130 new deaths, the toll rose to 8,994. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban reported 4,853 cases, taking the total number to 2,37,516. On Tuesday, this district had recorded the highest increase with 4,868 cases. With 41 of the 130 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 2,977.

At 49,475, Bengaluru’s active cases are now higher than Tamil Nadu’s active cases of 46,369.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 7,144 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,92,412.

Active cases continued to remain over a lakh with 1,10,412 persons under treatment in various hospitals. Of these, 815 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

The number of tests also increased with 96,588, the highest so far, conducted in the last 24 hours, including 46,960 rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests rose to 49,97,671.