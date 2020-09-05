Karnataka sees nearly one lakh active cases

Bengaluru

05 September 2020 23:29 IST

9,746 new cases, 128 deaths on Saturday

With Karnataka reporting 9,746 new COVID-19 cases and 9,102 recoveries on Saturday, the number of active cases is nearing one lakh in the State.

Of the total 3,89,232 cases, as many as 2,83,298 people have been discharged so far, leaving 99,617 active cases. Of these, 796 cases are being monitored in ICUs of various hospitals. Bengaluru Urban has the highest number of active cases at 41,479, followed by Mysuru which has 6,832 cases.

The State’s COVID-19 toll touched 6,298 with 128 new deaths on Saturday. This is apart from the deathd of 19 COVID-19 patients owing to other reasons.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,093 cases and 34 deaths. With this, the total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban touched 1,44,757. The death toll in Bengaluru Urban is 2,125.

The State's recovery rate now stands at 72.78%. As many as 76,761 tests, including 35,530 rapid antigen tests, have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the State’s COVID-19 War Room data, the number of days taken for COVID-19 cases to double in the State has improved from an average of 14 as of August 3 to 24 days on September 3. With 32 days, Kalaburagi has recorded the highest number of days taken to double the number of cases in the State. Chitradurga has recorded the least with cases doubling in 14 days there. The national average of days taken to double is 29.