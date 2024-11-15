ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka sees 18.2% increase in the number of start-ups: M.B. Patil

Published - November 15, 2024 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

State emerges as India’s leading start-up hub with record growth. Karnataka houses 8.7% of India’s total start-ups, the highest for any State

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka has witnessed an 18.2% increase in the number of start-ups, rising from 2,568 in 2022 to 3,036 in 2023. This growth has propelled Karnataka to the forefront, now housing 8.7% of India’s total start-ups, the highest percentage for any State, said M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

In a post on X, he said, ‘’This growth further solidifies Karnataka’s role as a national leader, now accounting for 8.7% of India’s total start-ups — the highest of any State.”

Karnataka’s supportive ecosystem, he wrote, was driven by policy innovation and strategic initiatives. The State also was a preferred launchpad for new ventures, fostering a thriving start-up landscape and reinforcing its reputation as a hub of innovation and opportunity, he said.

‘‘This enduring focus has helped Karnataka attract top talent and significant investments, bolstering its reputation as a hub of innovation and economic opportunity,” he claimed.

