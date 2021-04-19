Karnataka sees 15,785 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths

Bengaluru

19 April 2021 23:33 IST

Karnataka on Monday reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative total to 11,76,850. Of these, 9,618 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. With 146 deaths, the toll rose to 13,497. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients on account of other reasons.

As many as 7,098 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 10,21,250. Of the remaining 1,42,084 active COVID-19 patients, 721 were being monitored in ICUs across the State. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.81%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.92%.

As many as 1,23,212 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 1,13,621 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,37,16,866.

Vaccination

The State has vaccinated 72,25,794 people so far. This includes 5,78,807 healthcare workers and 2,60,748 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination.

As many as 3,66,656 healthcare workers and 1,12,407 frontline workers have taken the second dose as well. A total of 31,46,402 senior citizens have been vaccinated since March 1, when the second phase of vaccination was rolled out. This apart, 24,19,464 persons aged above 45 have been vaccinated.

On Monday, 1,93,174 beneficiaries took the jab till 8.30 p.m.