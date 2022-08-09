Karnataka

Karnataka seer evacuated as mutt inundated by river water

A file photo of Markandeya river water inundating agricultural land in Ambewadi, Belagavi district of north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK
The Hindu Bureau belagavi August 09, 2022 14:02 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 14:04 IST

A group of people, including Sri Amarasiddeshwar swami of Adavi Siddeshwar mutt in Ankalagi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, were stranded after water from the Markandeya river surrounded the building on August 9.

As many as 10 persons, including the seer, had to be rescued by the local police and SDRF personnel. The water was less than knee deep. The stranded persons were able to wade through the water by holding on to a rope, a police officer said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The seer insisted on being the last to be evacuated, according to the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The water level is expected to subside by evening, officers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
rains
flood
Related Articles
Read more...