Karnataka seer evacuated as mutt inundated by river water

The Hindu Bureau August 09, 2022 14:02 IST

A group of people, including Sri Amarasiddeshwar swami of Adavi Siddeshwar mutt in Ankalagi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, were stranded after water from the Markandeya river surrounded the building on August 9

A file photo of Markandeya river water inundating agricultural land in Ambewadi, Belagavi district of north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

A group of people, including Sri Amarasiddeshwar swami of Adavi Siddeshwar mutt in Ankalagi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, were stranded after water from the Markandeya river surrounded the building on August 9. As many as 10 persons, including the seer, had to be rescued by the local police and SDRF personnel. The water was less than knee deep. The stranded persons were able to wade through the water by holding on to a rope, a police officer said. The seer insisted on being the last to be evacuated, according to the police. The water level is expected to subside by evening, officers said.



