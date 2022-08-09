Karnataka

Karnataka seer evacuated as mutt inundated by river water

A file photo of Markandeya river water inundating agricultural land in Ambewadi, Belagavi district of north Karnataka.

A file photo of Markandeya river water inundating agricultural land in Ambewadi, Belagavi district of north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

A group of people, including Sri Amarasiddeshwar swami of Adavi Siddeshwar mutt in Ankalagi village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, were stranded after water from the Markandeya river surrounded the building on August 9.

As many as 10 persons, including the seer, had to be rescued by the local police and SDRF personnel. The water was less than knee deep. The stranded persons were able to wade through the water by holding on to a rope, a police officer said.

The seer insisted on being the last to be evacuated, according to the police.

The water level is expected to subside by evening, officers said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
rains
flood
Related Articles
Karnataka rain fury: Death toll climbs to 73, over 21,000 hit
Residents wade through neck-deep water with dead body in Thirthahalli
Heavy rain inundates most roads, disrupts traffic in Belagavi for the second day
Dharmasthala’s Shaurya Emergency Response Teams now active in 53 taluks affected by rains
Bidar school launches online database of freedom fighters
Karnataka removes restrictions on public celebration of Ganesh festivities
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2022 2:05:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-seer-evacuated-as-mutt-inundated-by-river-water/article65749494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR