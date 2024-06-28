A delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on June 28 with a request to approve more a dozen projects, including construction of a tunnel in Shiradi Ghat (from KM 237 to 263 on Maranahalli to Addahole section) of NH 75 (old NH 48) to improve the connectivity between New Mangaluru Port and Bengaluru to boost economic activities in the State.

Construction of the tunnel is a long-pending project. The proposal had been moved during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The project would not just be a permanent solution to reduce accidents on the route, but would also save time for travellers.

Last year, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the government planned to build three tunnels over a distance of 3.8 km, and a 10-km flyover between Maranahalli and Addahole on the 30-km stretch of Shiradi Ghat. Such tunnels can be seen in Kashmir and some other States in forest areas.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Jarkiholi, Ministers K.J. George and G. Parameshwara were part of the delegation.

The other proposals submitted to Mr. Gadkari were:

Construction of flyover at Manipal Hospital junction (Columbia Asia Hospital) in Mysuru on NH 275

Construction of nine grade separators on NH 275K on Mysuru Ring Road for decongestion of traffic

Construction of elevated corridor in Belagavi on old NH 4 (Pune - Bengaluru section)

The State Government also sought the Centre’s nod for:

Cable car at Gokak Falls in Belagavi district Improvements of road connecting Kittur to Bailhongal in Belagavi district Construction of bypass in Kalaburagi and Raichur Widening Belur–Chikkamagaluru section of NH 373 to 4 lanes One-time improvement of NH 150A in Challakere town limit

The delegation urged the Centre to clear the widening of the stretch of NH-766 (old NH-212) connecting Kerala-Karnataka border to Kollegal via Gundlupet, Nanjangud and Mysuru (length of 106.60 km) to either 4 or 6 lanes.

The delegation sought upgradation of three State roads as national highways.

They are:

Highway starting in Kalpetta connecting Manathavadi in Kerala, connecting H.D. Kote, Jayapura and terminating at its junction on NH-275K in Mysuru in Karnataka

Highway connecting Mysuru on NH-275K, Bannur and terminating at its junction with NH-948 near Malavalli in Karnataka

Highway starting from its Junction with NH 48 near Sankeshwar connecting Gokak-Yaragatti-Manvalli and terminating at its junction with NH-52 (old NH-218) near Nargund in Karnataka (length 127 km)

The traffic density on these roads is more than 10,000 Passenger Car Units (PCU) per day.

Mr. Siddaramaiah thanked Mr. Gadkari for approving four greenfield corridors in Karnataka. These corridors will optimise efficiency of freight and passenger movement, enhancement of socio-economic development of the State and the country.

These corridors are:

Belagavi – Hungund – Raichur (NH748A) Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway Surat-Chennai Expressway Satellite Town Ring Road in Bengaluru city

