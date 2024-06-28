GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka seeks nod from Centre for construction of tunnel in Shiradi Ghat to improve connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

Delegation seeks approval for 13 road projects, including flyover in Bengaluru, and road-widening in districts

Updated - June 28, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 03:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on June 28, 2024. Members of the delegation included Home Minister G. Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Energy Minister K.J. George.

A delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on June 28, 2024. Members of the delegation included Home Minister G. Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Energy Minister K.J. George. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on June 28 with a request to approve more a dozen projects, including construction of a tunnel in Shiradi Ghat (from KM 237 to 263 on Maranahalli to Addahole section) of NH 75 (old NH 48) to improve the connectivity between New Mangaluru Port and Bengaluru to boost economic activities in the State.

Construction of the tunnel is a long-pending project. The proposal had been moved during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The project would not just be a permanent solution to reduce accidents on the route, but would also save time for travellers.

Last year, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the government planned to build three tunnels over a distance of 3.8 km, and a 10-km flyover between Maranahalli and Addahole on the 30-km stretch of Shiradi Ghat. Such tunnels can be seen in Kashmir and some other States in forest areas.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Jarkiholi, Ministers K.J. George and G. Parameshwara were part of the delegation.

The other proposals submitted to Mr. Gadkari were:

  • Construction of flyover at Manipal Hospital junction (Columbia Asia Hospital) in Mysuru on NH 275
  • Construction of nine grade separators on NH 275K on Mysuru Ring Road for decongestion of traffic
  • Construction of elevated corridor in Belagavi on old NH 4 (Pune - Bengaluru section)

The State Government also sought the Centre’s nod for:

  1. Cable car at Gokak Falls in Belagavi district
  2. Improvements of road connecting Kittur to Bailhongal in Belagavi district
  3. Construction of bypass in Kalaburagi and Raichur
  4. Widening Belur–Chikkamagaluru section of NH 373 to 4 lanes
  5. One-time improvement of NH 150A in Challakere town limit

The delegation urged the Centre to clear the widening of the stretch of NH-766 (old NH-212) connecting Kerala-Karnataka border to Kollegal via Gundlupet, Nanjangud and Mysuru (length of 106.60 km) to either 4 or 6 lanes.

The delegation sought upgradation of three State roads as national highways.

They are:

  • Highway starting in Kalpetta connecting Manathavadi in Kerala, connecting H.D. Kote, Jayapura and terminating at its junction on NH-275K in Mysuru in Karnataka
  • Highway connecting Mysuru on NH-275K, Bannur and terminating at its junction with NH-948 near Malavalli in Karnataka
  • Highway starting from its Junction with NH 48 near Sankeshwar connecting Gokak-Yaragatti-Manvalli and terminating at its junction with NH-52 (old NH-218) near Nargund in Karnataka (length 127 km)

The traffic density on these roads is more than 10,000 Passenger Car Units (PCU) per day.

Mr. Siddaramaiah thanked Mr. Gadkari for approving four greenfield corridors in Karnataka. These corridors will optimise efficiency of freight and passenger movement, enhancement of socio-economic development of the State and the country.

These corridors are:

  1. Belagavi – Hungund – Raichur (NH748A)
  2. Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway
  3. Surat-Chennai Expressway
  4. Satellite Town Ring Road in Bengaluru city

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / public works & infrastructure / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.