Karnataka seeks ₹470 crore from Centre for sports infrastructure

The State government has sought ₹470 crore grant from the Centre for developing sports infrastructure under the Khelo India (₹160 crore) and the Fit India (₹310 crore) campaigns.

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda said both the proposals have been submitted to the Centre for financial support for developing sports infrastructure in the State.

The Minister said 32 Khelo India centres would be opened in different districts for encouraging youth and students in universities. Under the Fit India campaign, he said open gyms would be established at gram panchayat level. Taluk-level stadiums would be established in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Vijayapura districts, the Minister said in a release.

Officials of the Khelo India sought the support of the State government for conducting a national-level sports meet of universities in Bengaluru in 2022. About 4,000 sportspersons of more than 150 universities would participate in 17 events.