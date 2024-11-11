Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board directs students from unauthorised schools not to register for SSLC exam this year

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has directed students from unauthorised schools not to register for the SSLC examination this year.

Last year, around 5,000 students of unauthorised private aided and unaided schools faced the problem of not being able to write the SSLC exam.

The KSEAB has released guidelines in this regard that all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) of the State have to submit the list of approved and non-accredited private aided and unaided high schools for the year 2024-25 under their jurisdiction. “If there is a discrepancy students from unrecognised school taking the examination, the respective DDPIs and Block Education Officers (BEOs) will be the responsible,” it said.

Every year, thousands of students from unauthorised schools struggle to appear for the exam. Last year, the KSEAB had withheld the draft admission tickets of SSLC students studying in 129 private high schools in the State whose affiliation had not been renewed for the academic year 2023-24. Over 5,000 students were in trouble.

Among them, the highest number of schools were in Bengaluru South and North educational districts. Finally, the board tagged all the students from such schools with nearby government and aided schools and allowed them to take the SSLC exam.

“Details of unauthorised schools should be clearly defined and reported. Action should be taken not to submit proposals from unauthorised schools for any reason. Last year, there have been proposals from some unauthorised schools and the board has taken this seriously and initiated disciplinary action against those concerned. Therefore, such unauthorised schools should be identified at the beginning of the academic year and steps should be taken to prevent such proposals,” reads the regulation.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gopalakrishna H.N., director of KSEAB, said: “Only students from schools which have recognition renewal are allowed to register for SSLC examination. A separate code number is given to schools which have renewed their recognition and students have to register for SSLC exam using that code. But, this year we have restricted the students from unauthorised schools to register for SSLC examination and the legal action will be taken against such schools.”