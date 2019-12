Karnataka Sangha announces book awards

Karnataka Sangha, Shivamogga, has announced its book awards for 2018.

The list of winners: Kuvempu award for best novel - G.S. Bhat for Akkammajjiya Gandanu Vanasajjana Hentiyu; S.V. Parameshwar Bhat award for translation - Parvathi Aithal for Maleyalada Mahila Kathana; M.K. Indira award for woman writer- Vijaya for Udiyakki; P. Lankesh award for Muslim writer - Abdul Bashir for Dharma Samanvaya Sahitya Vimarshe; G.S. Shivarudrappa award for poetry - Nandini Vishwanth Heddurga for Olasele; Ha. Ma. Nayak award for column writing - Narendra Rai Derla for Nelamukhi; U.R. Ananthamurthy award for short story collection - S. Gangadharaiah for Devara Kudure; K.V. Subbanna award for play - Du. Saraswathi for Santhammi Purana; Kukke Subrahmanya Shastry award for best travelogue - Prasad Naik for Hai Angola; Hasudi Krishna Shastry award for best science work - Palahalli Vishwanath for Vishwada Vaividhya; Na. D’Souza award for best book on children - Nirmala Surathkal for Helu Nodona?; H.D. Chandrappa Gowda award for best book on medical science - Pathanjali for Ajeerna.

A citation and cash prize of ₹10,000 will be given to winners. The award distribution ceremony will be held on the Karnataka Sangha premises on June 29 at 5.30 p.m.