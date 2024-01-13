Karnataka Sambrama 50: Jyothi Rath Yatra receives grand welcome in Kalaburagi

January 13, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Jyothi Rath Yatra, that is covering the State spreading awareness about Karnataka’s history, culture, literature and traditions as part of Karnataka Sambhrama 50 – a year-long celebration to mark the Golden Jubilee of renaming of the State from Mysuru to Karnataka, reached Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil and District Kannada Sahitya Parishath president Vijayakumar Tegalatippi welcomed the Jyothi Rath Yatra with traditional rituals at SVP Circle.

Mr. Allamprabhu Patil later flagged off the cultural procession of the yatra by playing a traditional drum along with the Deputy Commissioner, Corporation Commissioner and other senior officers and Kannada activists.

“The State government is celebrating Karnataka Sambrama 50 to mark the golden jubilee of the State’s renaming from Mysuru to Karnataka. It was done in 1973 when Devaraj Urs was Chief Minister. This Jyothi Rath Yatra, which is roaming the State and spreading awareness about the rich history, heritage, culture and tradition of Karnataka, is part of the year-long celebration. I appreciate and thank all Kannada-loving people who have gathered here to demonstrate their commitment to the protection and development of Kannada,” Mr. Patil said.

The procession marched through Annapurna Cross, District Hospital, Basaveshwar Hospital, Kharge Petrol Pump, Tipu Sultan Chowk, Hagaraga Cross, Humnabad Ring Road, Pujari Chowk, Kakade Chowk, Taj Sultanpur Ring Road, Syed Chincholi Cross, Aland Check Post, Zafarabad Cross, MSK Mill Ring Road, Mirchi Godown, Hirapur Ring Road, Central Bus Stand, Jewargi Cross and came back to SVP Circle before culminating at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House.

Hundreds of people including department officials, representatives of various organisations, schoolchildren, writers and activists, were found dancing to the tunes of Kannada songs that upheld the rich heritage of the State throughout the cultural march. Cultural troupes marched and performed in the procession. Dollu Kunita, Kamsale, Lambani and Bharatanatyam performances especially caught the attention of people.

The Jyothi Rath Yatra is scheduled to resume its march on Sunday morning and move through Naganahalli Ring Road, Om Nagar Gate, Gulbarga University, Srinivas Saradagi and Sannur to reach Kalagi Taluk.

