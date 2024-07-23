GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Sambhrama – 50 Expo to begin at Dasara Exhibition Grounds from tomorrow

Published - July 23, 2024 10:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan inspecting the displays being set up at the Karnataka Sambhrama - 50 Expo in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan inspecting the displays being set up at the Karnataka Sambhrama - 50 Expo in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The month-long Karnataka Sambhrama – 50 Expo, marking the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka, will be kicked off at Dasara Exhibition Grounds on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan and Director of Simon Exhibitors M.S. Nagachandra said the Karnataka Sambhrama – 50 Expo was a consumer fair exhibition, which will also feature information on well-known personalities of the State including Chief Ministers, actors, sports personalities and litterateurs, who left their mark on the State between 1952 till date.

While Mr. Khan said the Karnataka Sambhrama – 50 expo was part of KEA’s efforts to make the Dasara Exhibition grounds attractive and put to use round the year, Mr. Nagachandra said the expo was not restricted to a consumer fair, but also featured stalls that showcased the contribution of various people, who struggled for the state’s welfare.

The month-long expo, which will conclude on August 25, will feature about 100 stalls.

The expo is a must-visit for people on the lookout for dress materials, readymade clothes, sarees, kurta pyjama, shirts, etc. A wide range of masala powders, honey, chocolates, chutney powder, pickle and dry fruits will also be available to the visitors. “Products manufactured by small companies to multinational companies will all be available under one roof,” said Mr. Nagachandra.

An amusement park to keep children and elders entertained will also be at the expo. A robotic butterfly, animal kingdom, Himalayan animals, etc., are among the concepts for some of the stalls at the expo.

Similarly, a food court is also part of the expo. Cultural programmes will be staged at the expo every day.

The Karnataka Sambhrama – 50 Expo will remain open from 4 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. every day.

Karnataka / Mysore / religion and belief / welfare / food / history and culture

