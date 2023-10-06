Karnataka: Sale of Indian made liquor down, but hike in excise duty drives marginal increase in revenue in Q1

October 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The revenue from Excise in Karnataka has marginally increased by ₹156 crore from ₹6,995.43 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 to ₹7151.6 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24 (between July 20-September 30, 2022 and July 20-September 30, 2023).

The increase is largely owing to hike in the excise duty on the maximum retail price (MRP) of all brands of liquor by 20% in the State Budget for 2023-24. Duty on the beer has been increased by 10%, from 175% to 185%.

There has been a decline in the consumption of Indian Made Liquor (IML), while consumption of wine and beer went up during the first quarter of the current financial year (2023-24). The State government has set the revenue target at ₹36,000 crore for the year 2023-24.

Decline in bulk litres

The sale of IML in bulk litres declined from 11.72 crore during the first quarter in 2022-23 to 10.42 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24 (July 20, 2022 - September 30, 2023). The revenue from the IML marginally increased to ₹5,760.94 crore in 2023 from ₹5,743.17 crore in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue from the sale of wine has declined from ₹78.33 crore in the first quarter of 2022 to ₹72.03 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24. However, revenue generation from the sale of beer has increased from ₹1,173.37 crore during July-September 2022 to ₹1,318,63 crore during July-September 2023.

The number of invoices declined from 2,13,266 in the first quarter of 2022 to 2,10,571 in the first quarter of 2023.

The sale of IML bottles declined to 50,28,737 from 54,64,723 in the first quarter of 2022. The sale of IML carton boxes (CBs) declined to 1,19,51,562 in 2023 from 1,34,52,291 CBs in 2022. The sale of wine bottles increased to 1,55,093 in 2023 from 1,53,634 in 2022.

The sale of beer carton boxes increased to 70,75,107 in the first quarter of 2023 from 66,87,438 in the first quarter of 2022, according to data provided by the Excise Department.

