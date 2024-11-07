ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Sahitya Academy honorary award’ 22 goes to Agrahara Krishnamurthy among other writers

Published - November 07, 2024 12:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Sahitya Academy honorary award for the year 2022 was bestowed upon Agrahara Krishnamurthy, among other writers, for his remarkable service in the field of Kannada literature.

The awards were announced on Wednesday at an all-member meeting headed by L.N. Mukudraj, chairman of the academy, at Kannada Bhavana in Bengaluru. Writers R.K. Hudgi, Ramzan Darga, Indira Hegade, and Tumbadi Ramaiah have also received the award.

Writers Banjagere Jayaprakash, Rumi Harish, M.G. Manjunatha, Dasanuru Kusanna, Rajashekara Hatagundi, H.N. Arati, Sarikadevi Kalagi, Mahesh Harave, Anusuya Kamble, and Chalam Hadlahalli have also been honoured with Sahityashree award.

This time, five awards were given to those who excelled in the field of creative literature, four in the field of non-creative literature and one award for spreading of Kannada literature.

