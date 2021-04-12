Karnataka RTC strike: protesters detained

Bengaluru

12 April 2021 12:44 IST

A group of Road Transport Corporations (RTC) employees and their family members, including several kids, who gathered at Kandaya Bhavan to protest demanding implementation of the sixth pay commission for RTC employees as part of the ongoing strike were detained by cops.

The State government has banned all protests till April 20 in view of the second wave of COVID-19. However, the striking RTC employees have been holding protests in front of tahsildar and DC offices across the State on Monday, the sixth day of the strike. Bus services continue to be hit on Monday.

“The government has ruled out any negotiations and is resorting to draconian measures to break the strike, leaving us with no option but to protest. Now even protests are banned. How is this a democracy?,” questioned Kodohalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president, KSRTC Employees League.

