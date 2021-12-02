Karnataka revises protocols for international arrivals

Bengaluru

02 December 2021 08:40 IST

On arrival, those found to be symptomatic during screening should be isolated and taken to a medical facility.

Following directions from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka on Wednesday issued revised protocols from all international arrivals.

According to the revised guidelines, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airs uvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details. The traveller should upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours.

On arrival, those found to be symptomatic during screening should be isolated and taken to a medical facility. If positive, their contacts should be identified and managed as per guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, after submission of samples, travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If tested negative, they will follow home quarantine for seven days, get re-tested on the eighth day of arrival and if negative, further self-monitor their health for next seven days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at lNSACOG laboratories.